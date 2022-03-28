Spain to treat coronavirus like flu from Monday

Spain plans to treat a coronavirus infection almost like a normal illness similar to flu as of Monday.



Those who become infected with coronavirus and develop only mild symptoms of the disease or none at all can continue to lead a normal life. Neither a test nor home isolation are any longer mandatory.



Only those at risk will continue to be subject to the previous requirements. These include people over 60 and those with immune deficiencies, as well as pregnant women and health-care workers.



This means the only thing left of the once drastic measures against the spread of the coronavirus in most regions is the compulsory wearing of masks in public indoor areas as well as on buses, trains and aeroplanes.



In Galicia, the requirement to prove you are vaccinated, tested or recovered still applies when entering hospitals and retirement homes, as well as limits on the number of guests per table in restaurants. But even these restrictions are due to end on April 9.



The epidemic situation in Spain, which was hit particularly hard at the beginning of the pandemic, has now eased considerably.



The seven-day incidence rate on Friday was 227 per 100,000 inhabitants, only 3.6% of all hospital beds are occupied by Covid-19 patients.



Almost 85% of the population are considered vaccinated, while 51% have additionally received a booster shot.