Germany considering air defense system for entire country

Germany is considering installing an air defense system for the entire country, including setting up a missile shield and allocating large sums of money to strengthen the army, local media outlets said Sunday.

The news came as Russia's month-old war on Ukraine is making defense planners throughout Europe rethink how to protect their countries should there be further hostilities.

German daily Bild reported that the country's government, which has allocated €100 billion ($110 billion) to strengthen the army, is considering installing a missile shield for the entire country.

The report said Chancellor Olaf Scholz discussed how to use the money during a meeting with Chief of Staff Eberhard Zorn .

It stated that both Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system and the Arrow-3 air defense system have been discussed, but no decision has been made on purchasing either.

"We need a missile shield for the whole country quickly," said Andreas Schwarz, a member of the Bundestag's Defense Commission, stressing that Germany should better protect itself against Russia's threats.

"Israel's Arrow-3 system is a good solution. We can also spread this Iron Dome over neighboring countries. In this way, we can play a key role in Europe's security," he said.

According to news agency DPA, some German deputies will travel to Israel this week to be briefed on the country's air defense system.

In a statement, the German Defense Ministry said that a plan for the use of €100 billion is still underway and will be included in the parliamentary process, so information on its content cannot be provided yet.

The Russia-Ukraine war, which began on Feb. 24, has met international outrage, with the EU, US and UK, among others, implementing tough financial sanctions on Moscow.

At least 1,119 civilians have been killed in Ukraine and 1,790 injured, according to UN estimates, while cautioning that the true figure is likely far higher.

More than 3.82 million Ukrainians have also fled to neighboring countries, with millions more displaced inside the country, according to the UN refugee agency.