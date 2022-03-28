German Social Democrats to form new government after state poll win

The Social Democrat leader in Germany's smallest state of Saarland, Anke Rehlinger, has vowed to set up a new government "quickly" following her party's emphatic victory over the conservatives in elections on Sunday.



She would aim to be "the sole party of government," she told public broadcaster ARD on Monday morning.



The SPD has been in a grand coalition with the centre-right Christian Democrats (CDU) since 2017, under the leadership of outgoing state premier Tobias Hans. The CDU have been in power in the state for nearly 23 years.



The win for the SPD of Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz builds on its momentum from the September 2021 national elections, when it also dealt a historic blow to the CDU.



"Even I had not imagined that it would be an absolute majority [in parliament] - and I am a fundamentally optimistic person," Rehlinger said.



According to the provisional final results, the SPD received 43.5% of the vote in Sunday's state elections, a jump of some 14 percentage points compared to 2017. The CDU plummeted to 28.5%, down from 40.7 per cent five years ago.



The only other party to enter the parliament will be the far-right Alternative for Germany (Afd), with 5.7% of the vote. Neither the Greens, the far-left Die Linke, nor the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) achieved the necessary minimum vote share of 5%.



