Ukrainian ambassador to the US calls Russia a terrorist state

Ukraine's ambassador to the United States described Russia as a terrorist state as Moscow's war on her country continues.



Oksana Markarova said it was clear that Russia is a terrorist state led by a war criminal, in comments to broadcaster CNN.



She demanded that Russian President Vladimir Putin be held accountable by international courts, saying he and all other Russians responsible would have to go to jail for war crimes.



She also called on all civilized countries to provide Ukrainians with the necessary means to defend their country and Europe and to stop Putin.



