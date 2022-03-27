Ukraine official says 12 journalists killed in the conflict

Twelve journalists have died in Ukraine since the war broke out a month ago, Attorney General Iryna Venediktova said late Saturday on her Facebook page.



Another ten reporters were injured in the course of the fighting, she added.



"Telling the world the truth about Putin's aggression is deadly - 12 journalists have already died in the war," she wrote.



According to Venediktova the reporters were killed by the Russian military. This information could not be verified independently.



According to investigations so far, at least 56 media representatives have been attacked, including 15 foreigners.



Venediktova said the foreign journalists who were attacked included reporters from Britain, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Switzerland, the United Arab Emirates and the United States.



An American, an Irishman and a Russian journalist were killed.



