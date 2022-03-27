Turkey protects SE borders of NATO, EU, Europe: National defense minister

Turkey is committed to support Ukraine, including the country's territorial integrity, political unity, and sovereignty, while also protecting the southeastern borders of NATO, the EU and Europe, the Turkish national defense minister said Sunday.

Mentioning that "security conditions are changing rapidly" worldwide, Akar stressed to a panel at the Doha Forum 2022 the importance and necessity of new alliances against "real and perceived threats."

"Maintaining alliances still remains crucial for security and peace, as are dialogue and multilateral cooperation," he said in the Qatari capital, adding that the UN "is the only universal platform to address global problems."

"Turkey certainly continues to fulfill all its responsibilities for NATO, its allies, friends, and partners," he said.

"Turkey will remain an active and constructive member of NATO, from the Balkans to the Middle East, Afghanistan, from the Caucasus to Africa, and beyond," he stressed.

Emphasizing that "Turkey has been protecting the southeastern borders of NATO, the EU, and Europe" for the last 30 years, Akar added: "Turkey has always worked for peace, stability, and security not only for ourselves but also for every nation."

RUSSIA'S WAR ON UKRAINE

About the month-old Russian war on Ukraine, Akar pointed to Turkish authorities' efforts to find a solution to the war.

Underlining the need for an immediate cease-fire and the evacuation of civilians from war zone areas, Akar stressed that Turkey has long backed Ukraine with numerous shipments of humanitarian aid.

Citing statements by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Akar said Turkey is committed "to support Ukraine, including Ukraine's territorial integrity, political unity and sovereignty."

He also reiterated that Turkish people "do not recognize the illegal (2014) annexation of Crimea."

On the refugee situation due to the war, Akar said that "so far, around 60,000 Ukrainians have arrived in Turkey."

"Turkey understands the refugee challenge into eastern Europe," Akar said, adding that this is because Turkey already hosts some 4 million Syrian refugees within its borders.

Additionally, he stressed the importance of the Montreux Convention for the Turkish Straits into the Black Sea, which "has been providing balance and stability in the Black Sea so far," he said.

"Turkey has always implemented the convention carefully, responsibly and impartially for the benefit of all parties," he stressed.

NATO'S IMPORTANCE

Akar stated that NATO has "demonstrated solidarity, credibility, coherence and unity" during Russia's war on Ukraine, mentioning that Turkey believes that the alliance is "as healthy, active and vibrant as ever."

"NATO remains central to Turkey's security, and Turkey remains central to NATO" in such hard times, he underscored, adding: "As a trusted NATO member for 70 years, Turkiye continues to carry its fair share of the burden."

"Additionally, Turkey actively contributes to the NATO 2030 Initiative to ensure that the alliance remains strong and ready to face tomorrow's challenges," he said.

"So I strongly believe NATO is continuing to successfully adapt and counter the diverse threats and challenges it faces, by maintaining the 360-degree approach," he noted.

The Russia-Ukraine war, which started on Feb.24, has met international outrage with the EU, US and UK, among others, implementing tough financial sanctions on Moscow.

At least 1,119 civilians have been killed in Ukraine and 1,790 injured, according to UN estimates, with the true figure feared to be far higher.

More than 3.82 million Ukrainians have also fled to neighboring countries, with millions more displaced inside the country, according to the UN refugee agency.