Philippines accuses China of illegal ship manoeuvre in disputed sea

The Philippine coastguard on Sunday reported that a Chinese ship made an illegal manoeuvre that brought it close to collision with a Philippine vessel in the disputed South China Sea earlier in the month.



The incident happened in the vicinity of Scarborough Shoal, which the Philippines calls Bajo de Masinloc, on March 2, the coastguard said in a statement.



The Chinese coastguard vessel "conducted a close distance manoeuvering of approximately 21 yards" towards the Philippine vessel BRP Malabrigo off Scarborough Shoal.



"This constrained the manoeuvering space of BRP Malabrigo - a clear violation of the 1972 International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea," the Philippine coastguard added.



Admiral Artemio Abu, Philippine coastguard commandant, said the March incident was the fourth case of close distance manouevering by Chinese ships in the area since 2021.



The other incidents were on May 19, June 1 and June 2, 2021, he said.



"The behaviour of the involved Chinese coastguard vessels increased the risk of collision with four of our capital ships," Abu said.



Scarborough Shoal, also known to the Chinese as Huangyan Dao or Democracy Reef, is 230 kilometres from the Philippines' north-western coast. It is within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone.



The shoal was the site of a stand-off between Philippine and Chinese government ships in April 2012, which prompted Manila to file a case against Beijing before an international tribunal.



In 2016, the tribunal ruled that Beijing has no legal or historic basis to its claim to the entire South China Sea. Beijing has rejected the ruling.



