Luhansk separatists plan referendum on joining Russia

The pro-Russian separatists in the embattled Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine are planning to hold a referendum on the region's accession to Russia, increasing pressure on Kiev.



"I think that in the near future a referendum will be held on the territory of the people's republic, where the people will exercise their absolute constitutional right and voice their opinion on joining the Russian Federation," separatist leader Leonid Pasechnik said, according to Russian state news agency TASS on Sunday.



Russia recognized the breakaway Luhansk and Donetsk areas as independent in February, against protests from Ukraine and the West. On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin had ordered a "military operation" at the request of the self-proclaimed Luhansk and Donetsk People's Republics to protect them from the Ukrainian army. The West imposed unprecedented sanctions in reaction to Russia's war of aggression on Ukraine.



A possible accession of Luhansk to Russia is likely to escalate the situation further. According to information that could not be independently verified, the Russian military had announced that more than 90% of the region had been wrested from Ukrainian control.



The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said that such a vote in Luhansk would not be recognized. "Fake referendums in the occupied parts of Ukraine are null and void," ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko wrote on Twitter. In Russia, meanwhile, there were discussions in political circles about the pros and cons of a referendum.

