Indian army successfully test fires medium range air defense missile

India said Sunday the army successfully test-fired an air defense system off the coast of Odisha's Balasore.

The medium range surface to air missile (MRSAM) was tested at around 10.30 a.m. (0500GMT) and it "intercepted a high-speed aerial target at long range," the Defense Research and Development Organization said on Twitter.

The target was destroyed by the missile in a direct hit, it added.

The MRSAM is an advanced, network centric combat air defense system developed jointly by the Indian Defense Research and Development Organization and Israel Aerospace Industries, in collaboration with the Indian industry comprising of private and public sectors.

In April 2017, India and the Israeli company signed a $1.6 billion contract for the air defense system. The development involved several Indian companies such as Bharat Electronics Limited, Larsen & Toubro, and Bharat Dynamics Limited, as well as Israel's Rafael Advanced Defense Systems.

The missile provides point and area air defense for ground assets against a wide range of threats including fighter aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), helicopters, guided and unguided munitions, and sub-sonic & supersonic cruise missiles.

It is capable of engaging multiple targets at ranges up to 70 kilometers (43.5 miles) in severe saturation scenarios. The missile is powered by indigenously developed rocket motor and control system for achieving high maneuver during the terminal phase