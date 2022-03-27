Flats in Kyiv will no longer be heated as of Monday

Due to the war in Ukraine, the heating season in the capital Kyiv will end early on Monday, as ordered by the local military administration, the city administration announced on Sunday.



Flats and commercial buildings would no longer be heated, while schools, kindergartens, hospitals, and cultural institutions will be shut down in consultation with their directors, according to the order.



Temperatures of 1-3 degrees Celsius are expected in Kyiv in the coming nights. Usually, the heating season in the district heating network ends in mid-April. The city administration pointed out that the infrastructure of the megacity was functioning despite the war.



Emergency teams were working around the clock to repair damage to electricity, heating, or water networks. According to the report, 90 rubbish trucks were picking up waste, and more than 2,300 caretakers continued to clean streets and yards.

