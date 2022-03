A powerful 6.0 earthquake shook northern Ecuador on Saturday evening, striking 18 kilometres off the coast of Esmeraldas province, at a depth of 13 kilometres in the Pacific Ocean, the Geological Institute (IG) reported.



The authorities did not issue a tsunami warning. There were several aftershocks.



A lesser earthquake was also reported near Quito, causing damage to buildings and electricity outages, according to El Comercio, an Ecuadorian newspaper.