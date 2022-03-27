Blinken: US is not seeking regime change in Russia

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday that the United States is not seeking a regime change in Russia, as the Biden administration continued to walk back fiery remarks the president made about Vladimir Putin this weekend.



"We do not have a strategy of regime change in Russia, or anywhere else for that matter," Blinken said while on a trip to Israel.



President Joe Biden, at the end of a speech in Warsaw on Saturday night, said of Putin: "For God's sake, this man cannot remain in power."



The remark triggered outrage in Moscow and was interpreted as a dramatic shift in US foreign policy.



Shortly afterwards, a senior White House official sought to clarify that the president's remarks were not a direct call for Putin's overthrow.



"The president's point was that Putin cannot be allowed to exercise power over his neighbours or the region," the official said. "He was not discussing Putin's power in Russia, or regime change."



