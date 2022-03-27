Bangladesh remembers martyrs on 52nd Independence Day

Bangladesh remembered the martyrs who sacrificed their lives to free the motherland on the 52nd Independence Day that was celebrated Saturday with due solemnity.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina called on the nation to work together to continue national development while virtually addressing a huge rally in the capital, Dhaka.

She vowed that the country is now very strong and can protect its sovereignty and avert conspiracy.

"None will be able to play tricks with the fate of the people of Bangladesh," she said, adding that the country is progressing well and it will continue.

Referring to the socio-economic progress and investment-friendly environment, she called on all to invest in the 100 economic zones.

The south Asian delta nation of 170 million people began a liberation movement on March 26, 1971, against then-West Pakistan, that is now Pakistan, when Bangladesh was East Pakistan.

After a nine-month bloody war, on Dec. 16, 1971, Bangladesh achieved independence and was born as an independent state.

President M. Abdul Hamid and Hasina paid tributes to the Liberation War martyrs by placing wreaths at the National Memorial at Savar on the outskirts of Dhaka.

Afterward, they stood in silence as a symbol of deep respect for the martyrs.

A contingent of defense forces performed a state salute while bugles played.

Independence Day programs began by heralding gun salutes in the morning while the national flag was hoisted atop government, semi-government, autonomous and private buildings.

Special prayers were offered by different socio-cultural and political organizations for the divine peace of the martyrs.

People from all walks of life including members of the diplomatic corps also laid wreaths at the national memorial.

Hasina released a commemorative postage stamp for the occasion.