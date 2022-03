Yemen's Huthi rebels announced a three-day truce on Saturday and dangled the prospect of a "permanent" ceasefire if the Saudi-led coalition ends its operations against the impoverished country.

A day after a wave of Huthi attacks, rebel political leader Mahdi al-Mashat announced the "suspension of missile and drone strikes and all military actions... and our readiness to turn this declaration into a final and permanent commitment", a Huthi spokesman said.