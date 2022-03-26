Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to address Greek parliament

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address the Greek parliament via video link, the Prime Minister's office said Friday in a statement.

Zelenskyy congratulated Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Greece's Independence Day in a telephone call, while Mitsotakis cited Odessa's links to the history of Hellenism and the start of the Greek revolution,

Mitsotakis invited Zelenskyy to address the Greek House to raise international support for Ukraine's fight against Russia at a date to be announced in the coming days.

Russia began its war on Feb. 24. It has been met with international outrage, with the EU, US, and UK, among others, implementing tough financial sanctions on Moscow.

At least 1,081 civilians have been killed in Ukraine and 1,707 injured, according to UN estimates, while cautioning that the true figure is likely far higher.

More than 3.7 million Ukrainians have also fled to neighboring countries, with over 6.5 million displaced inside the country, according to the UN refugee agency.