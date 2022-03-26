Ukraine says major Russian attack on Kiev still possible

The Ukrainian military says it still considers a large-scale attack by Russian troops on Kiev possible, despite their advance having long stalled due to food and fuel shortages, along with fierce Ukrainian resistance.



Oleksandr Gruzevich of the army chief staff said Friday intelligence suggested Russian special units were being prepared for the Kiev operation in Dagestan, a Russian republic in the Caucasus.



Recently, Ukrainian troops succeeded in retaking several positions and villages in the vicinity of Kiev.



