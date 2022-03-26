Three powerful explosions heard near Lviv city, several wounded

Authorities in Ukraine's western Lviv region on Saturday reported three powerful explosions near the regional capital Lviv and urged residents to take shelter.

"There were three powerful explosions near Lviv from the direction of Kryvchytsy, now there is an air raid warning, so keep calm and take shelter," said regional Governor Maksym Kozytskyy in an online post, referring to an area in the eastern outskirts of the city.

Reuters witnesses saw heavy black smoke rising from the northeast side of the city. The cause could not be immediately verified.

It was also noted that at least five people wounded in the strikes on the western Ukrainian city of Lviv.

"There were two missile strikes within Lviv," the regional governor Maksym Kozytsky said, adding that, "According to preliminary data, five people were injured." Plumes of thick smoke could be seen by AFP journalists in the city centre.