Russians living in Czech Republic demonstrate against Ukraine war

Russians living in the Czech Republic took to the streets in Prague on Saturday to voice their opposition to their country's invasion of Ukraine.



Some 3,000 protesters participated in the demonstration under the slogan "Russians against Putin," police said. No incidents were reported.



In calling the demonstration on Facebook, the organizers said they aimed to make clear that not all Russians were covert supporters of President Vladimir Putin. Czech society was waiting for a signal to this effect, they said.



According to official figures, there were more than 45,000 Russians living in the Czech Republic at the end of last year. Russians make up one of the largest minorities in the country, behind Ukrainians, Slovakians and Vietnamese.



There are a large number of Russian shops, some of which are now displaying Ukrainian flags or offering assistance to refugees.



According to a report MF Dnes newspaper, the entrance to the Russian embassy in Prague's Bubeneč district has had blood-red paint daubed on it. Prague police are investigating the incident.



On Thursday the city authorities renamed the section of a street on which the Russian embassy stands "Ukrainian heroes' street."



