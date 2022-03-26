News
Pressure grows on Pakistani PM Khan ahead of no-confidence vote
Published March 26,2022
Tens of thousands of people began marching to the Pakistani capital on Saturday in a show of opposition to Prime Minister Imran Khan who is expected to face a vote of no-confidence next week.
Supporters from the party of ousted leader Nawaz Sharif began their "long march" in the eastern city of Lahore, the political bastion of Sharif and his Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party.
"Prime Minister (Khan) will resign before we reach Islamabad," Maryam Nawaz, Sharif's daughter and political heir, told the crowd before the march began.
Thousands of PML-N supporters in different towns in Punjab are preparing to join the march which is to cover some 300 kilometres.
PML-N is not the only party heading to the capital to put pressure on Khan.
Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman, head of the conservative Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (F) party, is also marching on the capital, accompanied by thousands of workers.
Meanwhile to counter these demonstrations, Khan also called on workers to rally in Islamabad on Sunday in a show of support.
In preparation for these marches and in anticipation of clashes, riot police have been deployed in the capital, where major roads have been blocked by shipping containers.
"I suggested that the prime minister should consider the option of holding early elections," Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed told reporters.
Khan is expected to face a vote of no confidence in a move sponsored by an alliance of opposition groups.
The opposition is likely to table the motion on Monday. Voting can then take place after at least three days of debate and must be held within seven days.
Khan came to power in 2018 in national elections that were tainted by allegations that he was supported by the country's powerful military.