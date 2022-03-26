Five killed in Russian airstrikes on Lviv, says mayor

Five people died in Russian airstrikes on the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Saturday, according to Mayor Andriy Sadovyi.



The regional military administration reported three powerful explosions on the eastern outskirts of the city. and a thick cloud of black smoke was reportedly visible in the sky.



A fuel depot was hit, Sadovyi said, but gave no further details. He said no civilian infrastructure had been hit.



There are around 200,000 Ukrainian refugees staying in the city, which is located some 80 kilometres from the Polish border.



The attack, coming shortly before US President Joe Biden was due to speak in Warsaw, was seen by some as a political signal. "I think this is a kind of warning to Biden," Ukrainian security expert Anton Herashchenko said.