News World Dozens worship places damaged in Russia-Ukraine war so far

Dozens worship places damaged in Russia-Ukraine war so far

The authority responsible for church affairs counted 59 religious sites that had been shelled. The Ukrainian Orthodox Church, which operates under the Moscow Patriarchate and is particularly strong in the east of the country, had suffered particularly heavy losses, the report said.

DPA WORLD Published March 26,2022 Subscribe

Nearly 60 places of worship in Ukraine have been damaged or destroyed by Russian attacks since the beginning of the war, according to Ukrainian officials.



The authority responsible for church affairs counted 59 religious sites that had been shelled. The Ukrainian Orthodox Church, which operates under the Moscow Patriarchate and is particularly strong in the east of the country, had suffered particularly heavy losses, the report said.



The list, published by the State Service for Nationality Policy and Freedom of Conscience, said that a Catholic church, five Protestant churches, three mosques and three synagogues had also been damaged in the fighting so far.







