 Contact Us
News World U.S. to sell more LNG to Europe to help it cut dependence on Russia

U.S. to sell more LNG to Europe to help it cut dependence on Russia

"The United States together with international partners are going to work to ensure an additional 15 billion cubic meters of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for Europe this year," U.S. President Joe Biden announced at a joint news conference with EU Commission head Ursula von der Leyen.

Agencies and A News WORLD
Published March 25,2022
Subscribe
U.S. TO SELL MORE LNG TO EUROPE TO HELP IT CUT DEPENDENCE ON RUSSIA

The United States will supply more liquid natural gas (LNG) to the European Union to help it reduce its reliance on gas supplies from Russia, President Joe Biden said on Friday.

"Today we've agreed on a joint game plan toward that goal while accelerating our progress toward a secure clean energy future," Biden said in a statement.

"This initiative focuses on two core issues, one helping Europe to reduce its dependency on Russian gas as quickly as possible and secondly, reducing Europe's demand for gas overall," he said.