United Nations probing reported Russian war crimes in Ukraine
Matilda Bogner -- the head of the United Nations Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine
Published March 25,2022
UN staff have documented incidents that may amount to Russian war crimes in Ukraine, but are not yet ready to make final assessments, says Matilda Bogner, head of the United Nations Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine.
Reports that the Russian military shot refugees in cars or during demonstrations are being investigated, the UN official said in a briefing via video link. Among other things, officials had also identified the use of cluster munitions, she added.
Bogner said staff were also looking into reports of the use of prohibited phosphate munitions, which detonate upon contact with oxygen and wreak terrible damage.
Russia denied on Thursday Ukrainian allegations that it has deployed phosphate bombs.