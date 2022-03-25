Ukraine has re-occupied towns 35km east of Kyiv: Britain

Ukraine has re-occupied towns and defensive positions up to 35 kilometres east of Kyiv , helped by Russian forces falling back on overextended supply lines, Britain 's defence ministry said on Friday.



The ministry added that Ukrainian forces were "likely to continue to attempt to push Russian forces back" towards Hostomel Airfield north west of Kyiv.



The ministry said that "logistic issues and Ukrainian resistance" were also slowing down Russian attempts to circumvent the southern city of Mykolaiv as they attempted to push towards the key port city of Odessa.





