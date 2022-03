Russia claims it has taken 93% of territory of Ukraine's Luhansk region

Russia 's defence ministry said on Friday it has "liberated" 93% of the territory of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic , one of two Russian-backed breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine , the TASS news agency reported.

The ministry earlier said that the main targets of the first phase of what Russia calls its "special operation" in Ukraine had been completed.