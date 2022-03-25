Putin compares attacks on Russian culture to Nazi book burnings

President Vladimir Putin on Friday said the West was trying to cancel Russian culture , including the works of great composers such as Pyotr Tchaikovsky, Dmitry Shostakovich and Sergei Rachmaninov.

"Today they are trying to cancel a thousand-year-old country -- I am talking about the progressive discrimination against everything connected with Russia," Putin said in televised remarks, mentioning Russian music and literature.



"The last time such a mass campaign to destroy unwanted literature was carried out was by the Nazis in Germany almost 90 years ago."







