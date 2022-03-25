PRAGUE CHANGES RUSSIAN EMBASSYS STREET NAME TO UKRAINIAN HEROES

The Czech capital is to rename the section of a street where the Russian embassy is located to "Ukrainian heroes' street" in an implicit criticism of Moscow's invasion of its western neighbour, the local council announced on Friday.



A nearby bridge over a railway line will be named after the Ukrainian soldier Vitaly Skakun, the council statement continued.



He is said to have delayed the Russian advance by blowing up a bridge in southern Ukraine, losing his own life in the process.



The rest of the avenue, which does not border the Russian embassy, retains the previous name "Korunovacni" (Coronation Street).



Two years ago, the Prague city authorities named a square on another side of the large embassy grounds after the Russian opposition politician Boris Nemtsov, who was murdered in 2015. An avenue in the nearby Stromovka Park was also dedicated to Anna Politkovskaya, the journalist killed in 2006.



The Czech Republic, part of the former Czechoslovakia, used to be part of the Eastern Bloc countries that were satellite states of the Soviet Union.



