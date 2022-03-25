Over 226,000 refugees from Ukraine receive Czech residence permits

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine a month ago, more than 226,000 refugees fleeing the country have been issued with residence permits for the Czech Republic.



Within 24 hours, almost 4,000 applications had been processed, the Interior Ministry in Prague announced on Friday. The papers allow the refugees the right to work in the country.



Based on mobile phone data, however, the Czech government estimates the total number of refugees from Ukraine in the Czech Republic to be higher, around 300,000 people.



The head of the aid organization Clovek v tisni (People in Need), Simon Panek, criticized the country's long-term crisis management as insufficient.



Instead of allowing volunteers to accommodate refugees temporarily in their homes, housing has to be offered for months or even years, Panek said, adding that a better distribution of refugees within the country was also necessary. "The current solidarity is great, but it will diminish," he warned.



