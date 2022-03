An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 struck off the coast of Japan 's eastern Fukushima prefecture, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said Friday.

The agency said the quake took place 50 kilometers (31 miles) below the surface and that no tsunami warning was issued.

On March 16, a magnitude 7.4 quake was recorded in the same area, killing three people and wounding more than 200 others.