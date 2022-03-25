Macron reinforces arms aid, illustrates collaborative effort at NATO summit

French President Emmanuel Macron spoke at an emergency NATO summit Thursday in Brussels, Belgium on the need for continued assistance to Ukraine as the military alliance marked one month since Russian troops started bombing the country.

European and North American leaders gathered in the Belgian capital for three summits over two days, with the NATO, G7 and EU meetings hashing out Thursday and Friday the most immediate and effective needs of Ukraine.

At the start of Thursday's session, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the body, emphasizing that the Ukrainian army is currently facing Russian forces in an unequal state.

"To save people and our cities, Ukraine needs unrestricted military assistance. Just as Russia uses, without restriction, all its arsenal against us," Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian president also accused Russia of using phosphorous bombs just Thursday morning, killing adults as well as children.

President Macron in a press conference put France shoulder to shoulder with their embattled European partner, saying the NATO leaders were acting as one in their defense.

"We continue to stand alongside the Ukrainian people. Our determination has led us to take an absolutely unprecedented set of sanctions, in unison," Macron noted, laying out several elements agreed upon at the morning's summit.

"First, unanimity to continue to strengthen support for Ukraine, the equipment it needs. The line remains the same for all Allies: to provide weapons, defensive and lethal, and to do so within a framework of full effectiveness, but with a red line, which continues to be non-belligerent."

Macron then underscored the very reason for the emergency meeting of leaders Thursday: a plan for preventing the spread of the aggression to other parts of Europe.

"We have decided to intensify work to prevent any escalation and organize ourselves in the event of an escalation. We have noted the need to continue adapting our posture to the new strategic situation caused by the war in Ukraine and its consequences," Macron continued, detailing in front of a map the places where France has strengthened its commitments in recent weeks.

"We've decided to contribute forces to Poland, in the south, and to contribute air support and to increase our capacity in Romania and Bulgaria in order to deploy all necessary means."

The president also reiterated the decision, already announced at the beginning of the year to the European parliament, to commit 550,000 troops -- with the contribution of several other member states -- to Romania.

"As you can see, France is taking part in this mission in policing the skies for our Baltic friends," he said.

Macron continued to emphasize the necessity for a strong European defense, saying that the various possibilities with the EU, NATO and the G7 are closely coordinated between members and between organizations, but drew a distinction on how a European defense should not be a substitute for NATO.

The president also insisted on humanitarian aid and on the vote in the UN General Assembly last week for aid access, with 140 nations voting for it. Macon emphasized securing Ukraine's nuclear sites as well, a huge concern.

Sanctions continue to be applied, and Macron listed a series of four types that had been applied from the second day of the conflict.

"We are fully ready to tighten sanctions if necessary," he said. "The impact is tangible and they must continue to have a direct effect."

In managing the refugee crisis, Macron said he realizes that Europe has become the logical next home for the 3.5 million Ukrainian refugees in Europe, with close to 7 million Ukrainians being internally displaced.

"My heart goes out to the countries who are heavily impacted by the crisis," he said.

"We have already implemented strategies to resettle refugees, working through the UNHCR to be able to share this burden," he said, adding these efforts will allow the leaders to fight against all forms of human trafficking, especially that against vulnerable women and children.

Macron then moved on to energy, saying that Europe is the main purchaser of fossil fuel, "because we are not producers," noting that Europe must diversify its sources and reduce purchases from Russia, thus reducing dependency on Russian gas and oil.

Diversifying with other members is key, as is remaining fully coherent with the environmental strategies in place and keeping energy prices down.

Macron rounded out his speech by speaking on the looming food crisis, a result of the war that could prove disastrous. France and Europe have implemented support programs, Macron said, which will help countries face price increases and a food crisis that may be entered "without precedent." The Middle East and Africa, nations heavily reliant on Ukrainian and Russian wheat, are already having difficulty finding supplies.

"We will be in a very serious crisis within 12-18 months," he cautioned, adding, "We must not remain powerless; we must act. I call upon Putin to implement a cease-fire immediately to allow for the possibility of people to continue sowing their fields. Above all, Russia must not cause a famine."

Earlier in the day, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg had already announced that the leaders gathered and their respective countries were ready to support Ukraine and that a full 40,000 NATO troops were stationed on Europe's eastern edge should the need arise to defend the territory there.

Stoltenberg affirmed that the leaders announced "the establishment of four new NATO battlegroups in the countries of Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia," which directly border Ukraine, "in addition to the four battle groups already present in the Baltic countries and in Poland."

"The allies are providing considerable aid, lethal weapons, and anti-aircraft and anti-tank systems," Stoltenberg added.