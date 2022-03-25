 Contact Us
News World Kremlin: U.S. talk of Russia using chemical weapons a tactic to divert attention

Kremlin: U.S. talk of Russia using chemical weapons a tactic to divert attention

The Kremlin on Friday accused US President Joe Biden of seeking to divert attention from his country's chemical and biological weapons programme after he said Russia could use such weapons in Ukraine.

Reuters WORLD
Published March 25,2022
Subscribe
KREMLIN: U.S. TALK OF RUSSIA USING CHEMICAL WEAPONS A TACTIC TO DIVERT ATTENTION

The Kremlin said on Friday that U.S. talk of Russia possibly resorting to chemical weapons in Ukraine was a tactic to divert attention away from awkward questions for Washington.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with reporters that the military would submit proposals to President Vladimir Putin on how Russia should strengthen its defences in response to NATO beefing up its eastern flank.

There was no official position on whether Russia would rebuild Ukrainian towns and cities such as Mariupol, Peskov added.