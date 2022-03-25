G7 and EU condemns North Korean missile test

The leaders of the Group of Seven industrialised nations and the European Union condemned North Korea's testing of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) and urged Pyongyang to resume its self-declared moratorium on missile launches.

"These reckless actions threaten regional and international peace and security, pose a dangerous and unpredictable risk to international civil aviation and maritime navigation in the region and demand a united response by the international community," the leaders said in a statement issued by G7's German presidency.

Thursday's launch was the first full ICBM test by nuclear-armed North Korea since 2017. Flight data indicated the missile flew higher and longer than any of North Korea's previous tests before crashing into the sea west of Japan.