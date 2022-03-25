Biden calls Putin 'war criminal' during Poland trip

US President Joe Biden once again labelled Russian leader Vladimir Putin a " war crimina l," this time while on a trip to see first-hand Poland's humanitarian response to people fleeing the war in neighbouring Ukraine.



Democracies are "united in our opposition and effort to curtail the devastation that is occurring at the hands of man who I quite frankly think is a war criminal," Biden said in the Polish city of Rzeszow.



"I think it will meet the legal definition of that as well."



Biden joined Polish President Andrzej Duda in Rzeszow to learn about the humanitarian efforts being made to support refugees fleeing Ukraine.



"Those little babies. Little children. You're looking at mothers - you don't have to understand the language they speak - you see in their eyes pain, and I mean literally pain, watching their children," Biden said.



