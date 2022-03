Since Russia invaded Ukraine a month ago, 294 civilians, including 15 children, have been killed in the north-eastern city of Kharkiv, local police said on Thursday on Telegram.



People were hardly leaving the bunkers where they sought refuge from attacks, and residential buildings, schools, hospitals, utilities and businesses were on fire, they said.



Before the war, 1.5 million people lived in Kharkiv. The city has repeatedly been targeted by air strikes, the Ukrainian army said.