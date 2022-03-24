Strikes kill 4, including 2 children near Lugansk: Ukrainian official

At least four people were killed, including two children, and six wounded from overnight strikes in eastern Ukraine , the governor of the Lugansk region said Thursday.

Sergiy Gayday said "unfortunately, the number of victims could be considerably higher," accusing Russian forces of using phosphorus bombs in the village of Rubizhne .

Other officials in the region have made similar claims in recent days, which AFP has been unable to immediately verify.

"The Russians are struggling. They can't advance. That's why they have started to use heavy weapons," said Gayday.

He said Russian strikes also hit Lysychansk and Novodruzhesk to the northwest of Lugansk, without providing additional details.













