Stoltenberg to stay on as NATO chief

Jens Stoltenberg is to stay on as NATO's secretary general for an additional year due to the war in Ukraine, the defence alliance says.

"Honored by the decision of NATO Heads of State and Government to extend my term as Secretary-General until 30 September 2023," Stoltenberg announced the decision on Twitter.

"As we face the biggest security crisis in a generation, we stand united to keep our Alliance strong and our people safe," he added.

Stoltenberg's term was about to expire on Oct. 1, but NATO leaders decided to extend it because of the changed security environment.

He has been in office since 2014.

The Russia-Ukraine war, which began on Feb. 24, has met international outrage, with the EU, US, and UK, among others, implementing tough financial sanctions on Moscow.

At least 977 civilians have been killed so far in Ukraine and 1,594 injured, according to UN estimates, while cautioning that the true figure is likely far higher.

Over 3.6 million Ukrainians have also fled to neighboring countries, according to the UN refugee agency.