Putin has already 'crossed threshold of barbarism' in Ukraine, says UK premier

President Vladimir Putin has "already crossed a threshold of barbarism" in Russia 's war on Ukraine , the British prime minister said on Thursday.

Speaking to LBC Radio ahead of his departure for an extraordinary NATO summit in Brussels, Boris Johnson said talks continue about "new red lines for chemical, biological, tactical nuclear weapons or whatever."

"For me, the red line already has been crossed. He's bombing, indiscriminately, civilian centers. He's causing huge numbers of casualties in wholly innocent populations," he added.

His remarks come as Brussels hosts NATO, G7 and EU leaders for discussions on further measures against Russia as the war in Ukraine enters its second month.

Johnson said the UK has sent "about 4,000 anti-tank weapons" to Ukraine.

"We're going to send a lot more in the course of the next few days; 6,000 more missiles and much else besides," he said, stressing that there is still a need "to do more economically."

"Can we do more to stop him using his gold reserves, for instance, in addition to his cash reserves?" he questioned.

"The more pressure we apply now, particularly on things like gold, I believe the more we can shorten the war."

The new assistance for Kyiv announced by the UK on Thursday morning "includes 6,000 missiles, consisting of anti-tank and high explosive weapons, and £25 million (around $33 million) in financial backing for the Ukrainian military," according to a government statement.

"This more than doubles the defensive lethal aid provided to date to more than 10,000 missiles, and comes on top of the £400 million the UK has committed in humanitarian and economic aid for the crisis," read the statement.