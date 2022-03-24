New COVID-19 cases, fatalities reported in Latin America

New COVID-19 cases, deaths, and recoveries were reported across five Latin American countries on Thursday.



BRAZIL



Brazil recorded 47,376 new cases and 302 more deaths over the past day.

The country's overall COVID-19 case tally is now above 29.72 million, including a death toll of 657,998, according to Health Ministry figures.



MEXICO



Mexico's COVID-19 case tally increased to 5.64 million with 4,251 new additions in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said.

The death toll rose to 322,227 with 158 more virus-related fatalities.

The country of some 126 million people has also recorded over 4.93 million recoveries to date.



COLOMBIA



According to the Health Ministry, 293 new cases and 19 deaths were registered in Colombia.

The overall case count in the country of over 50 million surpassed 6.08 million, including 139,508 fatalities.

More than 5.91 million COVID-19 patients have recovered in the country.



ARGENTINA



A total of 3,063 new infections raised Argentina's COVID-19 case count above 9.01 million, according to Health Ministry data.

The nationwide fatality count rose to 127,752 as 77 more patients died over the past day.

More than 8.82 million people recovered from the coronavirus in the country.



CHILE



The number of coronavirus infections in Chile rose by 8,025 to cross 3.41 million, while 16 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 55,992, according to official data.

The country has also witnessed nearly 3.32 million people recovering from the deadly virus.









