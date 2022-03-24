Japan, U.S. see N.Korea missile development as grave challenge to the world

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said on Thursday he agreed with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken that North Korea's increased missile activities represent a clear and grave challenge to the international community.

Hayashi made the remark to reporters following a phone call with his U.S. counterpart, which came after North Korea conducted what is thought to be its largest intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test ever.

Japan will cooperate with the United States and South Korea regarding responses to the missile launch, including possible sanction steps, Hayashi said.