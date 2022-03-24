IAEA: Four fires in Chernobyl exclusion zone put out

Several fires in the Chernobyl exclusion zone have been extinguished, but some continue to burn, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said Wednesday evening.



IAEA chief Rafael Grossi said four fires had been put out.



Ukraine's parliament said earlier in the week that there were seven fires burning in the area measuring two square kilometres and that they were likely caused by Russian shelling or arson.



The area around the nuclear reactor - the site of the worst-ever civilian nuclear accident - has been under Russian control since early in the war.



Ukrainian regulators told the IAEA they were not currently taking radiation measurements in the area, but said slight increases in caesium concentrations were detected in Kiev and two sites to Chernobyl's west. The readings do not pose significant concerns, the Ukrainian regulators said.



Grossi said he continued to be extremely concerned about the situation in Ukraine and stressed the urgent need for an agreement that would allow the IAEA to provide technical assistance for the safe operation of the country's nuclear plants, including by sending experts to the sites.



