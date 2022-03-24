News World Germany records more than 300,000 daily COVID-19 cases for first time

Published March 24,2022

Germany recorded more than 300,000 new coronavirus infections in a day, according to data on Thursday, a new record as the nation's health minister urged state governments to respond to outbreaks with new restrictions.



Health authorities registered 318,387 cases in 24 hours, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) said, compared to 294,931 a week earlier.



The latest daily figures showed 300 coronavirus deaths, compared to 278 a week earlier. The seven-day incidence rate of infection has reached 1,752 - another record high.



Since the pandemic began, the RKI has counted 19,596,530 Covid-19 infections and 127,822 deaths with or from Covid-19. More than 15 million recoveries have been recorded.



The true number of cases and deaths is thought to be much higher, as many infections are not detected.



Restrictions introduced to curb infections at federal level are in the process of being phased out, with only certain mask-wearing rules to remain in place nationally from April 2.



However, since Sunday, states have been able to bring back rules locally if they declare a location to be a "hotspot."



"There is no Freedom Day, there is no reason to let up," Health Minister Karl Lauterbach told lawmakers in Berlin.



He called for solidarity to get through "this heavy wave of the pandemic" and called the current infection and death rates unacceptable.









