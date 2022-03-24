Europe keeps doors open for Ukrainian refugees

Refugees with children wait for a transport after fleeing the war from neighbouring Ukraine at a railway station in Przemysl, Poland (AP)

The number of civilians fleeing Ukraine to take refuge in neighboring European countries has continued to rise.

While many Ukrainians have taken shelter in neighboring countries in Eastern Europe, others have crossed into Western Europe and the Middle East.

According to data from the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) , more than 3.62 million people have left Ukraine since the beginning of the war with Russia on Feb. 24.



TOP DESTINATION: POLAND



As of Thursday, more than 2.14 million Ukrainians made their way to Poland , while 555,021 went to Romania , 371,104 to Moldova , 324,397 to Hungary , and 256,838 to Slovakia .

An additional 271,254 got to Russia and 4,938 to Belarus .

In total, 3.6 million people have fled Ukraine, while 6.5 million have become internal refugees after being uprooted from their homes in active conflict zones and taking refuge in other cities further away from the battlefield.

Other countries hosting Ukrainian refugees include Estonia with 25,000, France with 17,000, Germany with 147,000, Italy with 65,000, Latvia with 6,300, Lithuania with 27,000, Switzerland with 11,000, and the UK with 21,000.

Additionally, 750 have gone to Australia , 10,000 to Israel , and 58,000 to Turkey .

In Poland, arriving Ukrainians are provided shelter at certain centers designated by local administrations, while many Polish households have also opened their doors to those refugees who lack a place to stay of their own in the country.

Ukrainian refugees are eligible for a direct residence permit and can work in Poland for up to 18 months.

In Spain , where approximately 100,000 Ukrainians live, the government announced that it would facilitate entry and official procedures for those who come to the country from Ukraine due to the war.



SPECIAL STATUS IN SWITZERLAND, U.S.



The Swiss government recently approved a decision to grant special status to Ukrainian refugees arriving in the country, as well as to provide them accommodation, health, education, and financial assistance.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security also announced that refugees from Ukraine would be given "temporary protection status."



EUROPE TAKES FLAK OVER 'DOUBLE STANDARDS'



Many European countries have come under fire for denying refugees from the Middle East and Africa the same degree of tolerance they have shown Ukrainians.

Media outlets in Germany have commented that authorities have not been equal in their treatment of people fleeing war, noting that the country did not provide aid in 2015 when Syrian asylum seekers sought entry.