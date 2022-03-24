ERDOĞAN: TURKEYS MAIN AIM TO BRING ZELENSKY AND PUTIN TOGETHER TO END RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

 Contact Us
Speaking to reporters in Brussels following a NATO summit, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said: "Turkey's main goal as part of its mediation efforts is to bring together the Ukrainian and Russian presidents for peace talks."

Published March 24,2022
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stressed in his remarks that Turkey is determined to bring Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russia's President Vladimir Putin together to put an end the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Erdoğan said on Thursday that Kyiv and Moscow were in agreement on technical issues at peace talks, but that the sides remained at odds over territorial matters such as Crimea.

Speaking to reporters in Brussels following a NATO summit, Erdoğan said the resolutions adopted by the alliance should not be perceived as a threat to Russia or any third country, but that they should be viewed as deterrance.

NATO member Turkey shares a martime border with Ukraine and Russia in the Black Sea, has good ties with both and has offered to mediate the conflict.

Erdoğan added he had told allies the need to stop embargoes on Turkey's defence sector, which was hit with U.S. sanctions in 2020 over Ankara's purchase of Russian S-400 defence systems.