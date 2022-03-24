ERDOĞAN: TURKEYS MAIN AIM TO BRING ZELENSKY AND PUTIN TOGETHER TO END RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stressed in his remarks that Turkey is determined to bring Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russia's President Vladimir Putin together to put an end the Russia-Ukraine conflict .

Erdoğan said on Thursday that Kyiv and Moscow were in agreement on technical issues at peace talks, but that the sides remained at odds over territorial matters such as Crimea.

Speaking to reporters in Brussels following a NATO summit, Erdoğan said the resolutions adopted by the alliance should not be perceived as a threat to Russia or any third country, but that they should be viewed as deterrance.





NATO member Turkey shares a martime border with Ukraine and Russia in the Black Sea, has good ties with both and has offered to mediate the conflict.