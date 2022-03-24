Bulgaria recalls ambassador to Russia

Bulgaria is summoning its ambassador to Russia back to Sofia for consultations, Prime Minister Kiril Petkov said Thursday.

The move came amid an angry exchange between Petkov and the Russian ambassador to Sofia Eleonora Mitrofanova over the past days, in which Petkov protested a statement she made and she replied by calling him a government "clerk".

"What we will do is to summon our ambassador in Russia back to Bulgaria for consultations," Petkov told journalists ahead of an European Council meeting in Brussels Thursday.

Asked to clarify, he said: "Usually when one country summons for consultations its ambassador, the other country should do the same".

Bulgaria's foreign ministry confirmed to AFP that the recalling of its ambassador to Moscow was already underway.

The Russian side has not commented.

Petkov and Mitrofanova exchanged a series of angry remarks in the media over the past week after the ambassador told Russia 24 television that "the people of Bulgaria do not support the rhetoric and actions of their government regarding the special operation in Ukraine."

Petkov countered that "it is unacceptable in any way for a foreign ambassador to speak on behalf of the Bulgarian people against the Bulgarian government."

Mitrofanova replied on the social media Facebook on Wednesday that it was unacceptable for government "clerks" regardless of their position or rank to criticise in any form the ambassador of the Russian federation.

Petkov on Thursday called Mitrofanova's behaviour "undiplomatic, sharp and rude".

Bulgaria was a staunch ally of the Soviet Union and still has very close cultural, historic and economic ties with Russia.

But the EU and NATO member has condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine and Petkov has repeatedly said that Sofia will "speak in one voice with the EU" in regard to sanctions against Moscow.

Sofia has however so far refused to send any military aid to Kiyv as public opinion remained deeply divided.

In a recent opinion poll by Alpha Research, 32 percent of 500 people said they backed Russian President Vladimir Putin and his policies, down from 58 percent a year ago.