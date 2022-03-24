Biden, Kishida 'strongly condemn' North Korean ICBM launch

U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida "strongly condemned" North Korea's launch of a long-range ballistic missile in talks on the sidelines of the Group of Seven meeting in Brussels, a White House official said on Thursday.

The two leaders "stressed the need for diplomacy, and agreed to continue working together to hold the DPRK accountable," the official said.

North Korea conducted what is thought to be its largest intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test ever on Thursday, the South Korean and Japanese militaries said, marking a dramatic end to a self-imposed moratorium on long-range testing.





