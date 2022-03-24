News World Biden joins NATO, EU leaders in show of unity against Russia

Biden joins NATO, EU leaders in show of unity against Russia

As the war in Ukraine grinds into a second month, U.S. President Joe Biden and Western allies are gathering to chart a path to ramp up pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin while tending to the economic and security fallout that’s spreading across Europe and the world.

Agencies and A News WORLD Published March 24,2022 Subscribe