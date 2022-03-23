Zelensky asks Japan to increase sanctions pressure on Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asked Japan on Wednesday to increase sanctions pressure on Russia by introducing a trade embargo on Russian goods.

Addressing the parliament in Tokyo via video link, Zelensky thanked Japan for leading the way among Asian countries in condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine and introducing sanctions.

"Responsible states unite to protect the peace. I am grateful to your state for its principled position at such a historical moment, for real assistance to Ukraine," Zelensky said.

"You were the first in Asia who really began to put pressure on Russia to restore peace, who supported sanctions against Russia, and I urge you to keep doing this."

Citing no evidence, Zelenskiy said Russian forces were preparing new attacks from the so-called exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear power station after occupying the defunct plant last month in the early stages of the war in Ukraine.

He gave no further details of the attacks he alleged Russia was planning.

"The world is on the verge of many new crises," Zelenskiy said. "The environmental and food challenges are unprecedented."







