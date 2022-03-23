Ukraine hopes China will play ‘more prominent’ role to end war

A senior Ukrainian official said Tuesday that his country hopes China, as an important global actor, will play a more notable role to bring an end to the war with Russia.

"Kyiv is hopeful that Beijing will play a more prominent role in bringing this war to an end," Andriy Yermak, head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, said on his Twitter account.

"We look forward to (Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and (Chinese President) Xi Jinping talk," he noted, adding the leading countries worldwide should agree on deterring Russia, including China.

On Monday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said China should be involved in the solution process regarding the war, and Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin responded the same day, saying the conflicting countries should maintain contact and resolve the issue through diplomacy.

The Russia-Ukraine war, which began on Feb. 24, has been met with international outrage, with the European Union, US and UK among others implementing tough financial sanctions on Moscow.

At least 953 civilians have been killed during the war and 1,557 injured, according to a tally by the UN.

The international body warns, however, that the true toll is "considerably higher."

More than 3.5 million people have fled Ukraine amid the Russian attacks, according to the UN refugee agency.