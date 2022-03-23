Ukraine calls for sanctions on Russian TV 'propagandists'

Kyiv on Wednesday called for the West to widen its sanctions on Russian television personalities, accusing them of espousing propaganda and calling for violence against Ukraine.

In response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Western countries have slapped sanctions on senior Russian officials, business executives and personalities including Margarita Simonyan who heads the state-run broadcaster RT.

"Russian TV propagandists are worse than even Russian pilots," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote on Twitter Wednesday.

"Pilots at least risk being shot down. Talking heads sleep in safety, then go on air and call for nuclear strikes or invading NATO members. Sanction each one of them. Block all toxic Russian propaganda and its enablers," he said.

The EU has also banned outlets RT and Kremlin-controlled Sputnik from broadcasting into the bloc via satellite, cable, apps or the internet.

It also suspended their licences in the EU, specifically also targeting RT's subsidiaries broadcasting in English, German, French and Spanish.

A number of media personalities were included on the sanctions list.



