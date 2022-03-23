Taiwan rattled by earthquakes, no immediate reports of damage

A series of earthquakes was felt across Taiwan early Wednesday, waking many from their sleep and triggering a national alert sent to residents' mobile phones.



A strong magnitude-6.6 quake hit at 1:41 am (1741 GMT Tuesday) at a depth of 30.6 kilometres, the Central Weather Bureau said. It struck offshore, some 62 kilometres south of Hualien County Hall, in eastern Taiwan.



According to the bureau, the first quake was quickly followed within minutes by a magnitude-6.1 trembler at a depth of 19.3 kilometres and then a magnitude-4.7 shake.



There was no immediate word on serious injuries or damages.



